Lokoja, Kogi state - The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, has told his party agents to resist and protest if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refuses to show them clean result sheets.

Melaye said voting has not commenced in Ogori Mangogo Local Government Area because INEC staff refused to show PDP’s agents' result sheets.

The former lawmaker disclosed this via X page (formerly known as Twitter) @_dinomelaye, on Saturday, November 11.

“Vote not going on in ogori mangogo bc inec staff refuse to show our agents clean result sheets. If they refuse to show you untampered result sheets, resist and protest.”

3 major tribes are fighting for the Kogi governorship seat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Arogbonlo Israel, a journalist and peace advocate, analysed the political dynamics even as he emphasised the urgency for citizens to choose a leader based on merit, heralding a new era of inclusive governance in Kogi state.

Israel noted that in the run-up to the highly anticipated Kogi guber election, the spotlight is on the 'awa lo kan' syndrome - a tribal sentiment shaping the political landscape. Despite being rich in resources, Kogi grapples with persistent challenges, primarily attributed to leadership issues.

