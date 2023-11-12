BREAKING: INEC Adjourns Collation of Kogi Governorship Election Results
Lokoja, Kogi state - After the declaration of results of 18 local government areas of Kogi state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of results of the governorship election to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.
The returning officer (RO), Johnson Urama, made this announcement as Nigerians anxiously wait to know who will win the 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election. Vanguard newspaper noted this development.
The results from three local governments are still being awaited, hence the adjournment.
Daily Trust reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading by over 200, 000 votes.
APC won in 11 local government areas, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 6, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 1.
Below are some of the LGAs announced so far:
Okehi
APC 53,0623
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP): 2,722
SDP: 153
Yagba East
ADC: 7,453
APC: 7,096
PDP: 2,615
SDP: 312
Ijumu
APC 10,524
PDP: 6,909
SDP: 356
Mopa-Muro
APC: 5,077
PDP: 1,562
SDP: 253
Adavi
APC: 101,156
PDP: 1,005
SDP: 268
Ofu
APC: 5,245
PDP: 293
SDP: 28,768
Koton Karfe
APC: 14,769
PDP: 2,974
SDP: 8,441
Bassa
APC: 9,519
PDP: 3,605
SDP: 7,543
Omala
APC: 2,902
PDP: 832
SDP: 18,160
Olamaboro
APC: 5,572
PDP: 1,376
SDP: 22,173
Ankpa
APC: 8,707
PDP: 3,654
SDP: 43,258
Okene
APC: 138,416
PDP: 1,463
SDP: 271
Dekina
APC: 9,174
PDP: 499
SDP: 47,480
Ajaokuta
APC: 23,211
PDP: 483
SDP: 8,869
