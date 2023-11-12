BREAKING: INEC Adjourns Collation of Kogi Governorship Election Results

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering elections in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi state - After the declaration of results of 18 local government areas of Kogi state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjourned the collation of results of the governorship election to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.

The returning officer (RO), Johnson Urama, made this announcement as Nigerians anxiously wait to know who will win the 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election. Vanguard newspaper noted this development.

The results from three local governments are still being awaited, hence the adjournment.

Daily Trust reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading by over 200, 000 votes.

APC won in 11 local government areas, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 6, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 1.

Below are some of the LGAs announced so far:

Okehi

APC 53,0623

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP): 2,722

SDP: 153

Yagba East

ADC: 7,453

APC: 7,096

PDP: 2,615

SDP: 312

Ijumu

APC 10,524

PDP: 6,909

SDP: 356

Mopa-Muro

APC: 5,077

PDP: 1,562

SDP: 253

Adavi

APC: 101,156

PDP: 1,005

SDP: 268

Ofu

APC: 5,245

PDP: 293

SDP: 28,768

Koton Karfe

APC: 14,769

PDP: 2,974

SDP: 8,441

Bassa

APC: 9,519

PDP: 3,605

SDP: 7,543

Omala

APC: 2,902

PDP: 832

SDP: 18,160

Olamaboro

APC: 5,572

PDP: 1,376

SDP: 22,173

Ankpa

APC: 8,707

PDP: 3,654

SDP: 43,258

Okene

APC: 138,416

PDP: 1,463

SDP: 271

Dekina

APC: 9,174

PDP: 499

SDP: 47,480

Ajaokuta

APC: 23,211

PDP: 483

SDP: 8,869

