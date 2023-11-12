BREAKING: APC's Usman Ododo Wins His LGA By a Landslide
Okene, Kogi state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, November 12, claimed victory in Okene local government area (LGA) of Kogi state in the 2023 governorship election.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ahmed Usman Ododo of the APC defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Dino Melaye and the Social Democratic Party (SDP's) Murtala Ajaka in the election held in the local government on Saturday, November 11.
Ododo garnered 138,416 votes as against Melaye's 1,463 votes, and Ajaka's 271.
Check out the score below as shared by The Cable:
Registered voters: 151,243
Accredited voters: 141,898
ADC: 261
APC: 138,416
PDP: 1,463
SDP: 271
Valid votes: 141,404
Rejected votes: 134
Total votes cast: 141,538
Kogi election update: APC wins Yagba West
Legit.ng also reported that the APC claimed victory in Yagba West LGA.
Ododo scored 7,969 votes as against Melaye's 3,010 votes, and Ajaka's 1,002.
SDP takes Idah LGA
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajaka won in Idah LGA.
The SDP candidate defeated his main opponents in the election conducted in the zone.
Collation is ongoing as of press time.
