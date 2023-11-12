Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering elections in Nigeria

Okene, Kogi state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, November 12, claimed victory in Okene local government area (LGA) of Kogi state in the 2023 governorship election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ahmed Usman Ododo of the APC defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Dino Melaye and the Social Democratic Party (SDP's) Murtala Ajaka in the election held in the local government on Saturday, November 11.

Ododo garnered 138,416 votes as against Melaye's 1,463 votes, and Ajaka's 271.

Registered voters: 151,243

Accredited voters: 141,898

ADC: 261

APC: 138,416

PDP: 1,463

SDP: 271

Valid votes: 141,404

Rejected votes: 134

Total votes cast: 141,538

Kogi election update: APC wins Yagba West

Legit.ng also reported that the APC claimed victory in Yagba West LGA.

Ododo scored 7,969 votes as against Melaye's 3,010 votes, and Ajaka's 1,002.

SDP takes Idah LGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajaka won in Idah LGA.

The SDP candidate defeated his main opponents in the election conducted in the zone.

Collation is ongoing as of press time.

