BREAKING: APC Wins First LGA as INEC Begins Final Collation of Results in Kogi
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria
PAY ATTENTION: Join and listen to Legit.ng's X SPACE - Hard topic: How can the Naira be rescued? | Fri, Oct 27 at 7:00 PM
Yagba West, Kogi state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed victory in Yagba West local government area (LGA) of Kogi state in the 2023 governorship election.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ahmed Ododo of the APC defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Dino Melaye and the Social Democratic Party (SDP's) Murtala Ajaka.
Ododo scored 7,969 votes as against Melaye's 3,010 votes, and Ajaka's 1,002.
It is the first local government the APC will win.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Check out the score below as shared by Daily Trust:
YAGBA WEST LGA KOGI STATE
NO. OF REGISTERED VOTERS - 51,234
TOTAL NO. OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 17,152
A - 29
AA - 31
AAC - 16
ADC - 4,556
ADP - 59
APC - 7,969
APGA - 05
APM - 04
APP - 03
BP - 01
LP - 03
NNPP - 03
NRM - 09
PDP - 3,010
PRP - 30
SDP - 1,002
YPP - 05
ZLP - 03
TOTAL VALID VOTES: 16,738
REJECTED VOTES: 363
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,101
SDP takes Idah LGA
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajaka won in Idah LGA.
The SDP candidate defeated his main opponents in the election conducted in the zone.
Collation is ongoing as of press time.
Source: Legit.ng