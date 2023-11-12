Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Yagba West, Kogi state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed victory in Yagba West local government area (LGA) of Kogi state in the 2023 governorship election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ahmed Ododo of the APC defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) Dino Melaye and the Social Democratic Party (SDP's) Murtala Ajaka.

The 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election was held on Saturday. Photo credits: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Dino Melaye, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka

Ododo scored 7,969 votes as against Melaye's 3,010 votes, and Ajaka's 1,002.

It is the first local government the APC will win.

Check out the score below as shared by Daily Trust:

YAGBA WEST LGA KOGI STATE

NO. OF REGISTERED VOTERS - 51,234

TOTAL NO. OF ACCREDITED VOTERS: 17,152

A - 29

AA - 31

AAC - 16

ADC - 4,556

ADP - 59

APC - 7,969

APGA - 05

APM - 04

APP - 03

BP - 01

LP - 03

NNPP - 03

NRM - 09

PDP - 3,010

PRP - 30

SDP - 1,002

YPP - 05

ZLP - 03

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 16,738

REJECTED VOTES: 363

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 17,101

SDP takes Idah LGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ajaka won in Idah LGA.

The SDP candidate defeated his main opponents in the election conducted in the zone.

Collation is ongoing as of press time.

