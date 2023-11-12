Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Lokoja, Kogi state - Collation has started at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja, Kogi state.

Legit.ng reports that the 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, November 11.

The 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election was held on Saturday, November 11. Photo credits: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Dino Melaye, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka (Muri Ajaka)

INEC opens collation centre in Kogi

A winner has not emerged as INEC suspended voting in some locations in the northcentral state.

However, the electoral body opened the collation centre on Sunday morning, November 12, a report by The Nation noted.

There was heavy security as all the entry and exit points in and around the collation centre were barricaded with Armoured Personnel vehicles with armed riot policemen, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials taking strategic positions.

Kogi/Imo/Bayelsa: EFCC busts vote buyers

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) intercepted huge sums of money from suspected vote buyers and sellers in the states where off-cycle elections were held on Saturday.

Among the arrested persons is an agent of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) — as seen in the pictures released by the EFCC.

