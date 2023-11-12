Following the conduct of the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states on Saturday, November 11, collations of results are now ongoing by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In Imo state, the top three contenders are Hope Uzodimma (APC), Samuel Anyanwu (PDP), and Athan Achonu (Labour Party).

Kogi, Imo Bayelsa 2023 Gov Elections: Diri, Uzodimma in Early Lead, Ododo, Ajaka in Close Race

Source: Facebook

In Bayelsa state, the major contenders are Douye Diri (PDP), Timipre Sylva (APC), and Udengs Eradiri (Labour Party).

The top three contenders in Kogi state are Usman Ahmed Ododo (APC), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka (SDP), and Dino Melaye (PDP).

Imo guber: Uzodimma in early lead

Governor Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured victory in 17 out of the 27 local government areas where results have been announced so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The collation of results began at 02:30 am on Sunday in Owerri, the state capital, with Prof Abayomi Fashina, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, serving as the state Returning Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bayelsa guber: Diri in early lead

In Bayelsa state, the collation of results is scheduled to commence at 10am on Sunday.

However, polling unit results indicate Governor Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in early lead, according to The Punch.

Ododo, Ajaka in close race

Similarly, INEC is scheduled to commence the collation of results in Kogi state at 10am on Sunday.

Polling unit results also indicate that there is a tight race between the candidate of the APC, Ododo and his Social Democratic Party (SDP) counterpart, Ajaka.

Note: This is a developing story.

Source: Legit.ng