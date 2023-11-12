Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Owerri, Imo state - Two party agents turned the Imo State Collation Centre into a boxing ring as they exchanged blows over results.

The collation began at 2:40 am on Sunday, November 12, amidst party agent protests with one of the agents saying, “Where are we rushing to?”, The Punch reported.

Imo guber election: LP agents bundled out from collation centre Photo Credit: @channelstv

During the collation process, a fight broke out between two party agents, resulting in their removal from the venue.

The returning officer, Prof Abayomi Fasina, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University in Oye, Ekiti, appealed to the protesting to stop as they were disturbing the collation and had no right to do so.

In a 2-minute and 23-second video, @channelstv reported that a Labour Party agent was beaten and bundled out of the collation centre.

