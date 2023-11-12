In the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured victory in 17 out of the 27 local government areas where results have been announced so far.

The collation of results began at 02:30 am on Sunday in Owerri, the state capital, with Prof Abayomi Fashina, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, serving as the state Returning Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Imo 2023 guber: Breakdown of LGAresults

1. Oru West LGA

Accredited voters 42965

APC – 38026

LP – 1867

PDP – 987

Total valid votes – 41373

Total votes cast – 42318

2. Njaba LGA

Accredited Voters – 12098

APC – 8110

LP – 995

PDP – 2404

Valid votes – 11736

Total votes – 12030

3. Owerri North LGA

Registered voters – 134555

Accredited voters – 18398

APC – 8536

LP – 4386

PDP – 3449

Valid votes – 17440

Total votes cast – 18016

4. Nwangele LGA

Registered voters – 55535

Accredited voters – 33259

APC – 29282

LP – 895

PDP – 2132

Valid votes – 32597

Votes cast – 32959

5. Owerri Municipal LGA

Registered voters – 134169

Accredited voters – 11110

APC – 5324

LP – 2914

PDP – 2180

Valid votes – 10813

Votes cast – 11054

6. Orsu LGA

Accredited voters – 19139

APC – 18003

LP – 813

PDP – 624

Valid votes 19589

Votes cast 19795

7. Okigwe LGA

Registered voters – 75410

Accredited voters – 63935

APC – 55585

LP – 2655

PDP – 1688

Valid votes – 62970

Total votes cast – 63935

8. Ideato South LGA

Registered voters – 79361

Accredited voters – 21935

APC – 16891

LP – 1649

PDP – 2469

Valid votes – 21370

Total votes cast – 21650

9. Onuimo LGA

Registered voters – 36717

Accredited voters – 18405

APC – 13434

LP – 1753

PDP – 2676

Valid votes – 18240

Total votes cast – 18276

10. Ngor-Okpala LGA

Registered voters – 102048

Accredited voters – 22111

APC – 14143

LP – 2716

PDP – 3451

Valid votes – 21492

Total votes cast – 22003

11. Oru East LGA

Registered voters – 85080

Accredited voters – 74324

APC – 67315

LP – 3443

PDP – 2202

Valid votes – 74286

Total votes cast – 74290

12. Isu LGA

Registered voters – 55203

Accredited voters – 15974

APC – 11312

LP – 1253

PDP – 2508

Valid votes – 15776

Total votes cast – 15932

13. Ahiazu Mbaise LGA

Registered voters – 98887

Accredited voters – 16097

APC – 8369

LP – 2214

PDP – 3507

Valid votes – 15353

Total votes cast – 15878

14. Nkwerre LGA

Registered voters – 59926

Accredited voters – 26993

APC – 22488

LP – 1320

PDP – 2632

Valid votes – 26764

Total votes cast – 26906

15. Aboh Mbaise LGA

Registered voters – 111207

Accredited voters – 16084

APC – 9638

LP – 2455

PDP – 1724

Valid votes – 15415

Total votes cast – 15790

16. Owerri West LGA

Registered voters – 140242

Accredited voters – 16296

APC – 9205

LP – 2597

PDP – 3305

Valid votes – 15712

Total votes cast – 16223

17. Isiala Mbano LGA

Registered voters – 99076

Accredited voters – 15911

APC – 10860

LP – 2419

PDP – 1659

Valid votes – 15202

Total votes cast – 15531

Source: Legit.ng