BREAKING: Uzodimma In Early Lead in Imo 2023 Governorship Election, Wins 17 of 27 LGAs
In the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured victory in 17 out of the 27 local government areas where results have been announced so far.
The collation of results began at 02:30 am on Sunday in Owerri, the state capital, with Prof Abayomi Fashina, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, serving as the state Returning Officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Imo 2023 guber: Breakdown of LGAresults
1. Oru West LGA
Accredited voters 42965
APC – 38026
LP – 1867
PDP – 987
Total valid votes – 41373
Total votes cast – 42318
2. Njaba LGA
Accredited Voters – 12098
APC – 8110
LP – 995
PDP – 2404
Valid votes – 11736
Total votes – 12030
3. Owerri North LGA
Registered voters – 134555
Accredited voters – 18398
APC – 8536
LP – 4386
PDP – 3449
Valid votes – 17440
Total votes cast – 18016
4. Nwangele LGA
Registered voters – 55535
Accredited voters – 33259
APC – 29282
LP – 895
PDP – 2132
Valid votes – 32597
Votes cast – 32959
5. Owerri Municipal LGA
Registered voters – 134169
Accredited voters – 11110
APC – 5324
LP – 2914
PDP – 2180
Valid votes – 10813
Votes cast – 11054
6. Orsu LGA
Accredited voters – 19139
APC – 18003
LP – 813
PDP – 624
Valid votes 19589
Votes cast 19795
7. Okigwe LGA
Registered voters – 75410
Accredited voters – 63935
APC – 55585
LP – 2655
PDP – 1688
Valid votes – 62970
Total votes cast – 63935
8. Ideato South LGA
Registered voters – 79361
Accredited voters – 21935
APC – 16891
LP – 1649
PDP – 2469
Valid votes – 21370
Total votes cast – 21650
9. Onuimo LGA
Registered voters – 36717
Accredited voters – 18405
APC – 13434
LP – 1753
PDP – 2676
Valid votes – 18240
Total votes cast – 18276
10. Ngor-Okpala LGA
Registered voters – 102048
Accredited voters – 22111
APC – 14143
LP – 2716
PDP – 3451
Valid votes – 21492
Total votes cast – 22003
11. Oru East LGA
Registered voters – 85080
Accredited voters – 74324
APC – 67315
LP – 3443
PDP – 2202
Valid votes – 74286
Total votes cast – 74290
12. Isu LGA
Registered voters – 55203
Accredited voters – 15974
APC – 11312
LP – 1253
PDP – 2508
Valid votes – 15776
Total votes cast – 15932
13. Ahiazu Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 98887
Accredited voters – 16097
APC – 8369
LP – 2214
PDP – 3507
Valid votes – 15353
Total votes cast – 15878
14. Nkwerre LGA
Registered voters – 59926
Accredited voters – 26993
APC – 22488
LP – 1320
PDP – 2632
Valid votes – 26764
Total votes cast – 26906
15. Aboh Mbaise LGA
Registered voters – 111207
Accredited voters – 16084
APC – 9638
LP – 2455
PDP – 1724
Valid votes – 15415
Total votes cast – 15790
16. Owerri West LGA
Registered voters – 140242
Accredited voters – 16296
APC – 9205
LP – 2597
PDP – 3305
Valid votes – 15712
Total votes cast – 16223
17. Isiala Mbano LGA
Registered voters – 99076
Accredited voters – 15911
APC – 10860
LP – 2419
PDP – 1659
Valid votes – 15202
Total votes cast – 15531
Source: Legit.ng