Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Kabba, Kogi state - The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance(AA) in Kogi state, Olayinka Braimoh, has been arrested by the police.

Braimoh was arrested along with his security detail in Kabba in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of the state, Premium Time reported.

Kogi guber election 2023: Police arrest AA Candidate, Olayinka Braimoh Photo Credit: Olayinka Braimoh

Musa Yakubu, Braimoh’s media aide, who disclosed this said the AA candidate and his security details were arrested after the police claimed to have found campaign materials in his car.

It was gathered that Braimoh could not cast his vote during the governorship election.

Speaking on Saturday morning, November 11, Yakubu said:

“The last time I heard from him was in the morning when he called from Kabba town, but all attempts to get through to him since that time proved abortive.

“His mobile lines have been switched off, including that of his entourage.”

Later in the evening via text message, he said:

“We later heard that he was arrested with his entourage at Kabba.

“He has been released but his security detail is still detained. He is still with them at the station.”

