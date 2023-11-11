Global site navigation

BREAKING: Tension in Imo as Gunmen Attack Vote Buyers, Cart Away N1.5m Cash, Details Emerge
BREAKING: Tension in Imo as Gunmen Attack Vote Buyers, Cart Away N1.5m Cash, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola

Egbu, Imo state - Gunmen on Saturday, November 11, attacked the agents of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at All Saints Anglican Church, Egbu, and carted away over N1.5 million.

The attackers had walked into the church premises housing four polling units, shot sporadically, and demanded the money allegedly intended to be used to buy votes from the APC officials.

Imo: Gunmen disrupt money-sharing process

Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states are conducting their gubernatorial election today, Saturday, November 11.

It was learnt that the agents were sharing the money amongst themselves before the incident.

Leadership newspaper said it saw people including police officers and journalists running helter-skelter amidst heavy shooting.

A voter, identified simply as Okey, explained that the gunmen walked into the premises like regular voters only to spring a surprise by pulling out their arms.

He said:

“We had just finished complaining about the APC agent’s low bargaining for votes when these boys walked in and demanded for the money that was about to be shared amidst heavy shooting, while everyone took to their heels.
“Everything happened in less than two minutes as everyone had run away. They simply walked away into their vehicles, and sped off."

