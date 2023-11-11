Dino Melaye, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi, has denied reports that he boycotted the ongoing poll in the state.

In a tweet by TheCable, the PDP candidate denied the claim but declined to reveal where he had cast his vote on Saturday, November 11.

Dino Melaye denies boycotting election in Kogi Photo Credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Instagram

Melaye was earlier reported to have boycotted the poll in the 21 local government areas of the state.

According to The Nation, the former senator was not seen at his polling unit 004, ward 002 in the Iluafon quarters, Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu local government area to cast his vote.

The PDP candidate was reported to be in his country home with some of his people but they were reported to have stayed away from the process.

A PDP chieftain in the state, who spoke anonymously, disclosed that Melaye did not vote because he believed that the election outcome had been predetermined by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chieftain said:

“Oga deliberately stayed away from the exercise so as not to give the election credibility. We are quite aware where the pendulum will swing because the outcome is already predetermined.”

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng