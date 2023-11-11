Nigeria's off-circle election going on in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states have witnessed different turn of events as they happened simultaneously on Saturday, November 11.

One such event is a video of a political party agent caught in a viral video assisting voters to cast their votes at the polling units.

Video of party agents telling voters whom to vote for Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

The video, which was shared on Facebook, was traced to TheCable where the party agent was seen taking the elderly ones to the polling boot and using their hands to cast their votes.

See the video here:

There has been reports of violence and vote buying in several parts of the state. Bayelsa state for instance, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, Timipre Sylva and Douye Diri, have been accused of buying votes for 15 thousand and 13 thousand naira respectively.

Also, Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kogi state, has raised an alarm about the anomalies of the election in the north central state.

Melaye also shared images of election result sheets that were filled before the commencement of the election in some polling units in the state. He had accused the ruling APC of working to compromise the election.

Source: Legit.ng