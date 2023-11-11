President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the result of the governorship election coming out of Imo state, saying that there is hope for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast state.

Tinubu made the remark in a tweet shared by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, adding that early results from the state favoured the APC and its candidate, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Tinubu reacts to early lead of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Imo election Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hope Uzodimma

Source: Twitter

Onanuga tweet:

"There is Hope in Imo. Early results favour incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma."

See the tweet here:

Uzodimma, who emerged the governor of Imo state through the Supreme Court verdict is seeking re-elected on the platform of the APC.

He is one of the two governors of the APC in the five states of the southeast. Southeast is ravaged with insecurity, particularly with the activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Source: Legit.ng