Ahead of the much-anticipated Imo state gubernatorial polls, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has proven to be a strong contender

His impact on the political scene of Imo state over the years cannot be overlooked

Anyawu has served Imolites in various capacities as a local council chairman and a state and national lawmaker

Senator Samuel Anyanwu is a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, known for his dedication to public service and contributions to the development of his community.

His contributions in both political and philanthropic spheres reflect a commitment to improving the lives of the people he serves, making him a notable figure in Nigerian politics.

Senator Anyanwu has vowed to unseat Gov Uzodimma in the upcoming gubernatorial poll in Imo state. Photo Credit: Senator Samuel Anyanwu

Senator Anyawu is a bona fide chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has become the party's candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial poll slated for Saturday, November 11.

Here are five key facts about this distinguished senator:

1. Early Life and Education

Senator Samuel Anyanwu was born 18 June 1965 in Imo State, Nigeria.

He received his higher education at the prestigious University of Port Harcourt, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree.

Senator Anyanwu also completed his education at the University of Cambridge (the Judge Business School) and Harvard University's Kennedy School.

His educational background has shaped his understanding of governance and policy-making.

2. Political Career

Senator Anyanwu has had a distinguished political career, marked by his commitment to representing the people's interests.

Anyanwu was chairman of the Ikeduru Local Government Area in western Imo State between 2004 and 2007.

Following that, he held a position as a member of the Imo State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2015.

His political journey culminated in his election as a Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator, representing Imo East Senatorial District.

While in the Senate, he actively participated in committees focusing on Ethics, Privileges, Public Positions, Customs, Exercise, and Tariffs.

He most recently held the position as the national secretary of the PDP before he emerged as the party's bannerman in the upcoming Imo state gubernatorial poll.

3. Philanthropy and Community Development

Beyond his political career, Senator Anyanwu is recognised for his philanthropic activities and commitment to community development.

He has been involved in numerous initiatives to improve his constituents' welfare.

From supporting education and healthcare projects to empowering local businesses, he has demonstrated a strong sense of social responsibility.

4. Legislative Achievements

Senator Samuel Anyanwu has actively contributed to the legislative process as a legislator.

He has been involved in debates and discussions on issues ranging from economic development to social justice.

His legislative achievements include advocating for policies that promote job creation, infrastructure development, and improved healthcare services in his constituency.

5. Advocacy for Youth Empowerment

Senator Anyanwu has been a vocal advocate for youth empowerment and inclusion in governance.

Recognising the younger generation's potential, he has championed initiatives to provide educational opportunities, skill acquisition programs, and support for young entrepreneurs.

His efforts aim to harness youth's energy and creativity for the nation's development.

Imo 2023: PDP guber candidate, Senator Anyanwu, breaks silence on stepping down

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate in Imo state has finally addressed the reports that he was no longer in the contest.

Senator Anyanwu described the report as the handiwork of mischief makers, noting "it is false".

Anyanwu urged the people of Imo state to come out en masse on Saturday, November 11, and perform their civic responsibility.

