A boat carrying election personnel and materials to southern Ijaw LGA in Bayelsa state capsised

Result sheets were lost during the incident as confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Following the incident, the PDP asked INEC to ensure that all eligible electorate cast their ballot

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has demanded a replacement of lost materials in the boat mishap that happened in Bayelsa state.

The PDP made the demand in a short statement on Saturday, November 11. The statement was shared on the PDP's official X handle.

PDP monitoring situation in Bayelsa. Photo credit: @GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

"Deliver materials to Koluama": PDP to INEC

Recall that 12 election personnel narrowly escaped death when the boat conveying them to Koluama on the Atlantic fringe of Southern ljaw local government area (LGA) capsised on Friday, November 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The result sheets, power banks, and luggage containing the personal effects of the INEC staff were lost.

Reacting to the occurrence, the PDP asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to disenfranchise voters.

The PDP's statement reads:

"The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) @inecnigeria should ensure that the people of Koluama in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State are not disenfranchised in the Bayelsa State Governorship election due to the loss of election materials in Friday, November 10, 2023, boat mishap.

"INEC should reassure the people by ensuring timely replacement and delivery of all the electoral materials to Koluama."

Furthermore, the party said it will "continue to monitor to ensure credibility in the electoral process in Bayelsa state".

Bayelsa gubernatorial election: Jonathan to vote

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, arrived at his polling unit to cast his vote in the Bayelsa state governorship election 2023.

Jonathan arrived at the polling unit 39, Ward 13 in Otuoke, Ogbia local government area (LGA) of the state, alongside his wife, Patience, at about past 9.

No evidence bomb blast happened in Bayelsa

In a piece of related article, Legit.ng did a fact check on the purported bomb blast near INEC road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

The incident was said to have occurred on Friday, November 10. Legit.ng, however, established that there was no evidence for the claim.

Source: Legit.ng