Okehi, Kogi state - People and residents of Kogi state have stormed their various polling units to cast their votes for their preferred candidate in the ongoing off-cycle governorship election.

While the election is still going on, photos of pre-filled results sheetsthe have surfaced online.

Kogi guber election: Photo of Pre-Filled Results Sheet emerges Photo Credits: Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo/Murtala Yakubu Ajaka/Dino Melaye

In a post shared by an advocacy group, YIAGA Africa on its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @YIAGA, showed that the sheet of polling unit 020 in Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi Local Government Area of the state has been filled

“Another case of pre-filled results sheet in PU 020, Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi state.”

