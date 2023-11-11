Ikeduru, Imo state - The Imo governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has cast his vote polling unit 012 at Amimo Central School in Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

Anyanwu is one of the major contenders trying to unseat Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The off-cycle governorship and House of Assembly elections are currently taking place in different parts of the state, @MobilePunch, reported.

Imo 2023: PDP guber candidate, Senator Anyanwu, breaks silence on stepping down

Meanwhile, the PDP governorship candidate in Imo state has finally addressed the reports that he was no longer in the contest.

Senator Anyanwu described the report as the handiwork of mischief makers, noting "it is false".

Anyanwu urged the people of Imo state to come out en masse on Saturday, November 11, and perform their civic responsibility.

