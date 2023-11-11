An INEC Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) assigned to registration area 06 in Ossioma, Sagbama LGA of Bayelsa state, was kidnapped at Amassoma Community in Southern Ijaw LGA while waiting to board a boat

Sagbama LGA - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) assigned to registration area 06 in Ossioma, Sagbama local government area of Bayelsa state, has been kidnapped.

The INEC official, whose identity was not yet known, was abducted at Amassoma Community in Southern Ijaw LGA while waiting to board a boat at a jetty in the area.

Bayelsa governorship election 2023: Boat capsized

Meanwhile, a boat carrying election personnel to registration area 17 in Koluama Community, Southern Ijaw LGA, capsized and election materials. including result sheets, got lost, according to Daily Trust.

Legit.ng gathers that the INEC Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity in Bayelsa state, Wilfred Ifogah, confirmed the two incidents.

He also confirmed that no life was lost.

According to INEC, 12 personnel and a boat operator were rescued.

Ifogah's words:

“We wish to confirm that a boat carrying personnel to registration area 17 (Koluama) in Southern Ijaw LGA capsized, fortunately, no life was lost as all the election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued.

“We however lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected registration area is 5368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5311. INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area.

“INEC also reports that its SPO assigned to registration area 06 (Ossioma), in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board a boat at Amassoma jetty. The security agencies have been notified."

INEC is conducting off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi on Saturday, November 11.

