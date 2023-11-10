Kogi state, Lokoja - The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, is a household name in the political sphere in Kogi state.

The 45-year-old has held various political positions in the past and has shown the capacity to lead not only in politics but also in business.

As the people and residents of Kogi state head to the polls on Saturday, November 11 to elect a new governor, there are some interesting facts about Ajaka, one of the major contenders:

Date of Birth

Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka was born on February 13, 1978, into a noble family in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government area of Kogi State

Educational background

Ajaka started his education at Roman Catholic Mission (RCM) Primary School, Ajaka but obtained his First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) at the Federal Polytechnic Staff School, Idah

He had his secondary school education at the prestigious Barewa College, Zaria, in Kaduna state.

The SDP candidate proceeded to the University of Abuja, from where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Sociology.

Political Career

He ventured into politics after graduating from the university and his first major political position was when he was elected as Deputy State Secretary of the now-defunct Action Congress (AC), FCT Chapter.

He was later appointed National Assembly Liaison Officer of the Action Congress (AC) In December 2006.

He became most politically relevant during the merger of ACN, ANPP and CPC into the present APC in 2013 as he was appointed the Coordinator of one of the Committees.

Pioneer Head of Protocol of the APC

Hon Ajaka’s sterling political and interpersonal credentials in the way and manners he handled issues got him another higher appointment as the pioneer Head of Protocol of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2O13.

Special Assistant to the National Secretary in 2014, Special Adviser to the National Chairman of APC in 2020.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary at the National Convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) on 26th March 2022.

Astute businessman

His Midas touch is not only visible in politics but also in business. Ajaka is an excellent businessman whose interests cut across oil and gas, power and energy, procurement services and consultancy.

He currently chairs the boards of Yakubens Nigeria Ltd, and MMB Petroleum and Chemical Company Ltd.

