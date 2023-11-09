18 political parties taking part in the forthcoming governorship election in Imo state have signed a peace accord

Legit.ng understands that the peace accord is to eschew violence before, during, and after the exercise

The 2023 Imo state gubernatorial election will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, due to the belated inauguration of incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma

Owerri, Imo state - Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma was absent on Wednesday, November 8, when the contestants in the Saturday, November 11, gubernatorial poll signed a peace accord.

Apart from Governor Uzodimma, another notable absentee was Senator Athan Achonu, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Imo election: 18 parties sign peace accord

A report by The Punch said Tony Ejiogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP's) Ben Odunze; were also absent.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, came but left when he noticed Uzodimma and Achonu's absence.

Premium Times reported that the peace accord was facilitated by the National Peace Committee (NPC).

Though Uzodimma, Achonu, and Anyanwu sent their running mates, the organisers stopped them from signing the peace accord, Business Day noted.

Furthermore, it was announced that the candidates who missed the ceremony could come to the office of the state's Commissioner of Police to sign the documents on Thursday, November 9.

In a remark, former Head of State and Chairman of the NPC, Abdulsalami Abubakar, spoke in a recorded video.

He said:

“It is absolutely right for every voter to come out to ensure that they vote for the candidate of their choice so that we get the right people to represent us."

Imo governorship election: Cleric predicts winner

