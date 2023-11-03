Kogi state, Lokoja - The Labour Party has adopted the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Dino Melaye as its candidate for the November 11th Kogi State Governorship Election.

Melaye disclosed this on Friday, November 3 via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @_dinomelaye

The former federal lawmaker said the alliance is to remove Kogi state from the darkness of the APC-led government of Governor Yahaya Bello.

"Gentlemen of the press, we are pleased to announce to you that history has been made today, the 4th of November 2023. It is a history to salvage our dear state, Kogi and remove the darkness that has bewildered our state for over seven (7) years’ reign of APC led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Today, I announce to you an alliance between the People Democratic Party (PDP) and the Dominant Group of Labour Party(LP) in Kogi State for the betterment of our state. After a wide consultation and in the interest of our dear State, the Labour Party on this day has resolved to adopt the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Dino Melaye as its candidate for the November 11th Kogi State Governorship Election.

This alliance is in the interest of all Kogites and labour Party supporters and we implore our supporters in Kogi State to mobilize and vote massively for PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Dino Melaye come November 11th 2023."

