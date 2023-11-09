Rinsola Abiola has become a key member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government

On Thursday, November 11, she was appointed as a senior aide on citizenship and leadership

Before her recent role, Rinsola coordinated the activities of the Progressive Sisters’ Network (PSN), a women-focused support group that she founded in 2022

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, November 9, appointed Ms Rinsola Abiola as the senior special assistant on citizenship and leadership.

The late MKO Abiola’s Daughter Rinsola was appointed by Tinubu as a top aide

Abiodun Essiet, the senior special assistant to the president on community engagement (North Central ), confirmed the development in a post she shared on her X page (formerly Twitter), accompanied by pictures.

She tweeted:

"A big congratulations to my sister @RinsolaAbiola on your appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to the President On Citizenship and Leadership. A well deserved appointment."

Interestingly, another X user ‘Shina @ShinaShine_ also confirmed the development on Thursday night.

According to the User, Ms Abiola, in this role, will be working closely with the leadership of the Ministry of Youth.

Although the presidency is yet to officially announce the appointment but the User shared key details about Tinubu's new appointee.

Who is Rinsola Abiola?

Ms. Abiola Rinsola is an active member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a pioneer member of its youth and women's wings.

Rinsola reacts to her appointment as Tinubu's assistant

Confirming the development, she took to her X page (formerly Twitter) and shared an update:

Rinsola Abiola tweeted:

"Since I ventured into politics, I have had the honour of learning from and working with some of the best minds in Nigeria’s political space.

I wish to thank my mentors, my leaders, my Sisters @APC_PSN, fellow young Progressives and everyone who’s contributed to my journey for their support and encouragement."

Tinubu makes 20 new appointments to National Population Commission

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu approved fresh appointments to the National Population Commission (NPC).

The president on Wednesday, November 8, appointed twenty (20) qualified Nigerians to serve as federal commissioners in the NPC.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development through a statement issued on Wednesday night, November 8, 2023.

Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu confirmed the appointment of new members to the presidential media team.

Tinubu approved the appointment of the new heads to serve in the Office of the President under the media and publicity directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria's federal character principle and the supremacy of merit.

