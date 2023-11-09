The Supreme Court judgment did not meet the expectations of some key elements in Nigeria and they are not keeping their cool

Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has floored the apex court's verdict which upheld the electoral victory of Bola Tinubu

The Yoruba group described the court processes and the money spent by the Nigerian government as a sham

The leader of the Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has condemned the supreme court’s verdict, which affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Afenifere has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment ruled in favor of Tinubu. Photo credit: Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Pa Ayo Adebanjo faulted the Supreme Court judgment

Afenifere in a communique issued by Ayo Adebanjo, made this assertion on Tuesday, November 7, two weeks after the Supreme Court upheld Tinubu’s electoral victory, under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pa Adebanjo, leader of the group, said the electoral reforms achieved through agitations of Nigerians and the billions of naira spent in the conduct of the 2023 elections have been wasted by the judgement of the nation's highest court, The Cable reported.

The group also faulted the purchase of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worth N160 million for lawmakers in the national assembly, The New Telegraph newspaper reported.

“Afenifere viewed with dismay, the recent judgment of the Supreme Court which ratified the brigandage with respect to particularly the Presidential Election,” the communique reads.

Peter Obi reveals why he was absent at Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi explained the reason for his absence at the Supreme Court during the hearing of the appeal filed against the PEPT verdict.

Obi said his absence was due to a pre-arranged international commitment.

He added that he received the notice for the apex court judgement while travelling outside the country.

How Supreme Court allegedly abandoned its responsibility

Obi alleged that the Supreme Court "abandoned its responsibility as a court of law and policy" in its verdict upholding President Bola Tinubu's electoral victory.

He said the apex court's decision to affirm President Tinubu's election "contradicts the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, false claim of technical glitch, and substantial non-compliance with rules set by INEC".

Prominent lawyer tells Atiku, Obi what to do after Supreme Court verdict

A human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said he hopes that the National Assembly will further amend the electoral act to clarify the position of the law, especially as regards the issue of electronic transmission of results.

Effiong urged Atiku Abubakar and Obi to take up the work of the opposition and start to checkmate Tinubu's administration.

Source: Legit.ng