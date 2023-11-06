The Court of Appeal has upheld the election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Nnamdi Iro Orji of the Labour Party

The court said that the former Abia Governor's election complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act

Lagos state - The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has delivered its final judgement on the election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing the Abia-North senatorial district.

In a unanimous ruling, the appellate court reaffirmed the victory of Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, November 6, The Nation reported.

Kalu’s media office disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja, on Monday, November 6.

The court said that the election of the former Abia Governor complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The court ruled that the Peoples Democratic Party’s Mao Ohuabunwa and Labour Party’s Nnamdi Iro Orji failed to prove their allegations of elections not being held in some polling units.

Ohuabunwa and Iro have alleged that there was no election in over 120 polling units mainly in Ohafia and Arochukwu Local Government Areas of the zone.

According to Leadership, the court also dismissed the attempt to disqualify Senator Kalu for having allegedly admitted before the Federal High Court that he was convicted of fraud.

The panel of Justices held that there was no valid conviction of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu under Section 66 of the Nigerian Constitution as the said conviction had been nullified by the Supreme Court.

