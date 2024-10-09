Legit.ng’s Victor Enengedi moderated a panel session titled “Empowering Nigerian Youths through the Digital Economy” at the Nigeria Innovation Summit 2024, alongside Engr. Babagana Digima from the NCC.

Discussions focused on the role of media in promoting digital literacy, the importance of cybersecurity, and strategies to expand digital infrastructure to underserved areas.

Victor Enengedi emphasised Legit.ng’s commitment to using media to educate and inspire youth to capitalise on opportunities within the digital economy.

From left: Engr. Babagana Digima and Victor Enengedi

LAGOS, NIGERIA – Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital news and entertainment company, played a prominent role at the 9th edition of the Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS), which took place on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre in Lagos.

Victor Enengedi, the Head of the Business Desk at Legit.ng, moderated a panel session on “Empowering Nigerian Youths through the Digital Economy.” The panel featured key industry leaders, including Engr. Babagana Digima, Head of Media and Information Security at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), who served as the panellist.

The session highlighted critical discussions around harnessing the digital economy to empower Nigeria’s youth, representing a significant portion of the country's population. Victor Enengedi, in his role as moderator, led the conversation on how digital tools, innovations, and media could be refined to create economic opportunities for young Nigerians, especially in an age where technology is reshaping industries and job markets.

Key Discussion Points:

The role of media in promoting digital literacy and economic opportunities for Nigerian youths.

How the rapid expansion of the digital economy is opening new avenues for entrepreneurship, skill development, and employment.

The importance of regulatory frameworks to protect digital innovations and ensure sustainable growth within the sector.

Strategies for expanding digital infrastructure to rural and underserved areas of Nigeria, ensuring that no segment of the population is left behind in this digital transformation.

Engr. Babagana Digima underscored the NCC's commitment to creating a secure digital space that fosters innovation and growth. He stressed the importance of cybersecurity, stating, "As we embrace the digital economy, we must also ensure that our youths are educated on digital safety and that proper regulatory frameworks are in place to protect their interests."

Victor Enengedi echoed these sentiments, highlighting the role of media in fostering awareness and driving digital transformation across the country. He emphasised Legit.ng’s dedication to providing a platform for the younger generation to access news, educational content, and opportunities aligned with the fast-evolving digital landscape.

“Media is a powerful tool, and at Legit.ng, we recognize our role in helping Nigerian youths understand the digital economy's vast opportunities. We must equip our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in this new economy,” states Victor Enengedi.

The panel resonated with the audience, comprising stakeholders from various sectors, including technology, government, education, and entrepreneurship. Attendees were inspired by the actionable insights shared on navigating and capitalising on opportunities within the digital economy. The discussions also served as a call to action for businesses and institutions to invest in Nigeria’s youth as drivers of digital transformation.

This appearance follows Legit.ng's continued collaboration with leading innovation-focused platforms. In August 2024, Legit.ng supported the INMA Africa News Media Summit 2024, where Rahaman Abiola, Legit.ng's Editor-in-Chief shared insights on newsroom transformation alongside top industry leaders.

About Legit.ng:

Legit.ng is Nigeria’s leading online and entertainment news publisher by audience and the world’s largest news publisher on Facebook, serving the news needs of over 10 million unique readers monthly. The Legit.ng newsroom offers diverse news and editorial content, including entertainment, business, politics, current affairs, and human interest stories.

