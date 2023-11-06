Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, has lost his father, Simon Soludo.

According to The Punch, the father to the governor kicked the bucket in the early hours of Monday following a brief illness.

As of the time of writing this report, an official statement has not been made about the demise of the octogenarian.

But Christian Aburime, the chief press secretary to the governor, in a telephone chat, confirmed the loss. He said:

“Yes, it is true. I will soon issue a statement on it.”

Governor Soludo, a prominent leading opposition figure in Nigerian politics, is the only governor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who is well-heard of as a leading figure in Southeast politics.

Before becoming the governor of Anambra State, Soludo had served as the

Source: Legit.ng