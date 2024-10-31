The body of Dr Joseph Wayas, former President of the Nigerian Senate, will be buried on November 30, 2024, three years after his death

Wayas, who passed away in London in 2021, was repatriated to Nigeria in July 2024 after three solid years

The funeral will take place in Calabar and his hometown, with dignitaries including Senate President Godswill Akpabio expected to attend

The body of Dr Joseph Wayas, former President of the Nigerian Senate, who passed away on November 30, 2021, will finally be laid to rest on November 30, 2024.

The announcement was made by Dr Dorn-Cklaimz Enamhe, Secretary of the Central Planning Committee for Wayas’ burial, during a press briefing in Calabar on Thursday.

Former senate president who died in 2021 to be buried after three years. Photo credit: X/@josephwayas

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Dr Wayas, who died at the age of 80 in a London hospital, was returned to Nigeria on July 10, 2024, after spending more than two years in a UK morgue.

Born in 1941 in Obanliku, Wayas served as Senate President during Nigeria’s Second Republic from 1979 to 1983.

Funeral plans for former senate president confirmed

Dr Enamhe expressed gratitude to Governor Bassey Otu and other individuals for their efforts in repatriating Wayas’ body.

He called on all admirers of the late Senate President to join in honouring him. Enamhe highlighted Governor Otu's commitment to ensuring that no Cross River elder statesman who dies abroad is left in a foreign land; their remains will be brought home.

The committee had to collaborate with various authorities in Nigeria and the Nigerian High Commission in the UK to verify the authenticity of the body.

"When we brought the body back, his wife and children assessed it critically and confirmed that it was their father," Enamhe stated. He explained that the delay in the burial was due to issues and disagreements among family members, which have now been resolved.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Cross River, Nsa Gil, announced that the funeral would be held at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar and later in the deceased’s hometown in Bassang, Obanliku Local Government of Cross River. Dignitaries, including current Senate President Godswill Akpabio, are expected to attend.

