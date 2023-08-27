President Bola Tinubu has been issued 48 hours ultimatum to restore 25 suspended journalists from reporting from the presidential villa

SERAP, in a statement on Sunday, urged the president to reverse the ban and restore their accreditation with immediate effect

The group asked President Tinubu to publicly order officials at the presidential villa to allow the media houses and their journalists to operate

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Aso Rock, Abuja - The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately reverse the ban on 25 journalists and media houses from reporting the happenings at the presidential villa in Abuja.

According to Channels, the accountability group also added that the president should restore their accreditation with immediate effect.

SERAP calls on Tinubu to restore journalists' right at the Presidential Villa Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

SERAP, in a statement on Sunday, August 27, called on the President to publicly order the presidential villa's officials to allow the media houses and their journalists to perform their constitutional duty of accountability.

Tinubu stops accreditation of 25 journalists, media houses in the presidential villa

This was disclosed in the statement, signed by the deputy director of SERAP and made available to journalists on Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to SERAP, the federal government has withdrawn the accreditation of some 25 journalists from reporting activities from the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The group stated that the banned journalists are from Vanguard, ONTV, MITV, PromptNews, Liberty, Ben TV, Galaxy TV, and ITV Abuja.

Press freedom is vital to Nigeria's democracy, SERAP tells Tinubu

It maintained that the action means that journalists and media houses have been prevented from exercising their legitimate duties as specified in the constitution.

The statement reads in part:

“Your administration cannot ban journalists from covering public functions with one broad stroke. Citizens’ access to information and participation would mean little if journalists and media houses are denied access to the seat of government."

It further stated that the cornerstone of Nigeria's democracy is media freedom, and journalists must be allowed to hold the people in government accountable.

Tinubu reveals plans to review salaries, fills vacancies in Supreme Court

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration will carry out a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial workers.

According to the President, the review of judicial workers' remuneration was essential to the fight against corruption if success would be recorded.

The president also acknowledged that there are some vacancies at the Supreme Court and that they would be filled on the recommendation of the National Judicial Commission.

Source: Legit.ng