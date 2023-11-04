Governor Sim Fubara has finally tendered an apology over the political unrest in Rivers State

Over the week, the governor had to contend with threats of impeachment and the removal of his loyalists as leaders of the state parliament

In a lengthy note released on Saturday, November 4, Governor Fubara apologised to the people of Rivers State and promised to uphold his mandate for the people

Port Harcourt, Rivers - After days of heated crisis in Rivers State, Governor Sim Fubara has tendered a public apology to residents and citizens of the state.

In his apology titled ‘Peace is priceless’ released on Saturday, November 4, Governor Fubara stated that his actions aimed to restore peace and stability in the state.

He said:

“Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state.

"I am a man of peace, and as governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern.

“We must, therefore, not allow circumstances that could retard all efforts at achieving greatness for our people to prevail."

Gov Fubara's gratitude to President Tinubu

Governor Fubara also expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, whom he acknowledged for stepping in as a mediator to resolve his feud with his predecessor and Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

He said:

“I wish to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, BolaTinubu, for his fatherly intervention, which opened a series of communication channels to facilitate the timely resolution of the festering crises. I wish to also thank our elders who are currently intervening in the matter.”

He, however, noted that his administration is willing to tread the part of peace and will continue to make efforts to sustain it.

Governor Fubara assured Rivers State citizens that "peace will certainly prevail" and would ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people.

He wrote:

“As governor, I sincerely apologise to the good people of Rivers State for the regrettable anxieties of the last few days, while thanking you all for your concerns, and continued support, love, and prayers. May God continue to bless our dear Rivers State.”

Wike under fire for claiming ownership of Rivers political structure

Meanwhile, the Ijaw National Congress (INC) has criticised Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, over the move to remove Governor Sim Fubara.

The INC, in a statement, alleged that Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers state, is the brain behind the grand plot to impeach Fubara.

Fubara, whose heritage can be traced to the Ijaws, is barely five months in office as governor of River State.

