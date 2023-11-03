The 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election is just eight days away with Dino Melaye among several candidates aspiring to occupy the Lugard House

A cleric, Prophet Chris Ajabor, gave a counsel to one of the top contenders, Senator Dino Melaye

Prophet Ajabor advised Melaye to settle his rift with Nyesom Wike "if he wants to become governor"

Lokoja, Kogi state - Prophet Chris Ajabor of the Omega Worship Centre, Kenya, has said Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), must end his alleged feud with Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Prophet Ajabor in a prophecy shared on his known Facebook page recently, said Melaye “must make peace with” Wike if he hopes to succeed Yahaya Bello as governor of Kogi state.

Prophet Ajabor counsels Melaye over Kogi gubernatorial election. Photo credits: Chris Ajabor, Dino Melaye

'Settle with Wike', cleric tells Melaye

Legit.ng reports that the Kogi gubernatorial election comes up on Saturday, November 11.

Prophet Ajabor wrote:

“Prophecy: Dino Melaye should make peace with minister Nyesom Wike if he wants to become governor.

“I am that little boy who is sitting on the prophetic table. Save this post.”

It would be recalled that in April, Wike said Melaye does not have what it takes to be governor. However, Melaye replied by revealing that the Rivers PDP chieftain sponsored his governorship campaigns in the past.

Melaye therefore said it was contradictory for Wike who funded his governorship campaign to say in 2023 that he is not fit to be governor of Kogi state.

