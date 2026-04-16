The BBC investigation uncovered how migrants were coached by advisers to fabricate LGBT identities and supporting evidence in order to secure asylum in the UK

Undercover reporters found that some legal advisers charged thousands of pounds while promising high success rates for claims built on false narratives and staged proof

Experts warned that the practice had undermined the credibility of genuine asylum seekers, especially those fleeing persecution based on their sexual orientation

An undercover investigation by the BBC has revealed an alleged network of legal advisers and consultants charging migrants large sums to fabricate asylum claims based on false declarations of sexual orientation.

The findings point to a pattern in which individuals nearing visa expiration are coached to present themselves as gay in order to remain in the United Kingdom.

New evidence reveals migrants are being coached to pose as gay to remain in the UK. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the report, migrants are being guided through a process that involves creating detailed personal narratives and assembling supporting materials such as photographs, letters and medical records.

These claims are then submitted on the basis that returning to their home countries would place them at risk due to anti-LGBT laws.

Fake LGBT asylum claims in UK

The UK asylum system offers protection to individuals who face persecution, including those targeted for their sexual orientation in countries where same gender relationships are criminalised. However, the investigation suggests that this provision is being misused by some applicants with the help of intermediaries.

This trend appears to involve migrants already living in the UK on expired student, work or visitor visas.

Official data indicates that this category now accounts for a significant portion of asylum applications, which exceeded 100,000 in 2025.

Undercover reporters posing as international students from Pakistan and Bangladesh approached multiple advisers. They were allegedly offered step-by-step assistance in building false cases, with fees ranging from £1,500 to £7,000.

In some instances, advisers suggested staging relationships, attending LGBT events for photographic evidence and even obtaining misleading medical documentation.

One adviser told a reporter:

"Listen to me. There is nobody who is real. There is only one way out in order to live here now and that is the very method everyone is adopting."

An undercover meeting revealed how advisers allegedly coached migrants to build false asylum cases. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Migrants coached to exploit asylum system

The investigation also documented how some individuals were instructed to prepare for detailed Home Office interviews by memorising fabricated personal histories. Evidence packages could include letters from supposed partners and proof of participation in LGBT organisations.

At a community event in east London organised for LGBT asylum seekers, several attendees admitted the claims were not genuine.

One participant said, "Most of the people here are not gays," while another added, "Nobody is a gay here. Not even 1% are gay. Not even 0.01% are gay."

Advisers allegedly reassured clients that such practices were common and difficult for authorities to verify.

"There is no check-up to find out if the person is a gay," one adviser told an undercover reporter.

UK reacts to fake LGBT asylum seekers story

Immigration experts have warned that such practices amount to fraud and could undermine legitimate asylum claims. Ana Gonzalez, an experienced immigration lawyer, said the actions described in the investigation would make it harder for genuine applicants to be believed.

Authorities have responded strongly to the findings. The Home Office stated that any attempt to deceive the system is a criminal offence and those involved could face prosecution and removal from the UK.

Political figures have also called for stricter enforcement. Labour MP Jo White urged law enforcement agencies to act, while Conservative and Liberal Democrat representatives said those responsible should be held accountable.

Advocacy groups warn that abuse of the system risks damaging the credibility of individuals who genuinely face persecution. Many LGBT refugees rely on asylum protections to escape violence and discrimination in their home countries.

Imran Hussain of the Refugee Council said it was "deplorable that unscrupulous advisers are exploiting desperate and vulnerable people for profit and those responsible must be held to account".

Canada introduces new asylum rules for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng