18 days to the 2023 Imo state governorship election, a pastor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Godwin Ikuru, has predicted victory for the ruling party

Legit.ng reports that the Imo gubernatorial contest is seen as a two-horse race between APC's Hope Uzodimma and Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu

In 2020, the Supreme Court nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Imo and declared Uzodimma as the winner of the March 2019 poll in the state

Owerri, Imo state - The Founder of the Jehovah's Eye Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has said Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo state and candidate of the APC in the coming state election, is God’s choice.

Legit.ng reports that the 2023 Imo gubernatorial election will take place on Saturday, November 11, to elect the governor of the state.

"Uzodimma is the chosen one": Ikuru

The election will take place in the last quarter of the year due to the belated inauguration of incumbent Governor Uzodimma.

Making a prediction ahead of the off-cycle poll, Prophet Ikuru seemed to dash the hope of Samuel Anyanwu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said via a recent video post:

“And people of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma is the one you’ve chosen. God has chosen him.”

