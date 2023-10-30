Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Governor Siminalayi Fubara is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Elders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

According to Vanguard, the meeting is connected with the attempt by some lawmakers in the State House of Assembly to impeach Fubara on Monday, October 30.

It was gathered that the meeting was held at the residence of the governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The persons at the meeting include Elder Ferdinand Alabaraba, Leader of PDP Elders Forum, Chief Sergeant Awuse, the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, OCJ Okocha, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and Bro Felix Obuah, the Campaign Director of PDP/Fubara for the 2023 election.

