President Bola Tinubu has mocked

President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the press conference of Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, saying that the former vice president has finally found his voice.

Tinubu, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, October 30, and signed by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said Atiku had proved him wrong where he had thought the former vice president would play a game of statesmanship and put Nigeria first, but reverse is the press conference.

Atiku on Monday addressed Nigerians since last Thursday, October 26, when the Supreme Court struck out his appeals against President Tinubu and upheld the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the 2023 presidential poll.

At the press conference, Atiku alleged the Supreme Court legitimised illegality, including identity theft, perjury, and forgery, adding that he was not the one that lost but Nigeria as a whole.

But President Tinubu's statement reads in part:

"He (Atiku) unashamedly constituted himself into a demagogue and anarchist in the way and manner he sought to pull down and delegitimise all the institutions of State, all in a futile bid to achieve what he could not get via the ballot box."

The president further accused the PDP candidate of manipulating public opinion and blamed the judiciary for his defeat at the poll.

