State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to head a special committee tasked with replacing dissolved federal government board appointments.

According to a report by the Nigerian Tribune, the committee constituted by the president has the duty of creating selection and nomination modalities in line with the law governing the requirements and qualifications expected of appointees in the affected Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

President Tinubu is set to replace dissolved federal government board appointments. Photo credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

A source cited by the newspaper said President Tinubu tasked the Gbajabiamila-led committee to be thorough in understanding the agencies whose establishment Act mandates federal character representation or specified educational and technical expertise.

FG board appointments: SGF George Akume, others to work with Gbajabiamila

Legit.ng gathers that other members of the special committee include the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, Special Adviser to the President on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mallam Yau Darazo and some legal and private sector experts as members.

Recall that the president recently announced the dissolution of existing federal government boards, with exceptions for selected agencies.

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in a communiqué issued at the end of the NGF meeting on Wednesday, July 12, disclosed that President Tinubu asked the governors to nominate competent persons into the dissolved boards and parastatals of federal government agencies.

President Tinubu had, on Monday, June 19, dissolved 156 boards and parastatals of federal government agencies.

