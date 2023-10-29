Chief Bode George, a PDP chieftain, has clarified that he has no intention of going on self-exile after President Bola Tinubu's victory in the 2023 presidential election

Tinubu eventually won the February 25 presidential election. All efforts by the opposition to get him sacked also failed as the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, affirmed his victory.

I was talking in parables, says Bode George

In a Daily Trust interview, George said he had no plan to leave Nigeria despite Tinubu's victory.

"I was talking in parables. This will be my 25th year in politics. I also spent 25 years in the military," the PDP chieftain said.

"I am getting close to 80 now, so what am I looking for but to go and live where I can take a walk without looking back and forth to see who is running after me, where I can live in peace until the Almighty God calls my flight."

Bode George speaks on reconciling with Tinubu

Asked if there was a possibility of him reconciling with the Tinubu presidency, George said:

"The interesting thing is that he is my friend; that’s exactly his prayer to me. I have worked with five presidents in this country, so I don’t need any more job from anybody."

Bode George gives condition to congratulate Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that George said he would only congratulate Tinubu if the court cases against the Nigerian leader turned in his (Tinubu's) favour.

Despite his prolonged frosty relationship with Tinubu, the PDP chieftain said he bears no grudge against the president.

