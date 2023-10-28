Lafia, Nasarawa - The Nasarawa State branch of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a stern caution to former Governor Abdullahi Sule and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their apparent efforts to distort the narrative surrounding the election petition verdict.

As a reminder, the election petition court, on Monday, October 2, affirmed the victory of David Ombugadu from the PDP as the legitimate governor of Nasarawa state.

On Monday, October 2nd, upheld the election of PDP's David Ombugadu as the duly elected governor of Nasarawa state.

In the wake of this court ruling, Abdullahi Sule's election win was nullified, resulting in his removal from the position of state governor.

According to a recent statement by Alh. Ibrahim Hamza, the spokesperson of Nasarawa PDP, Governor Sule and the APC were accused of spinning “the outcome of the tribunal ruling in the State Governorship Election to whip up judicial sentiments ahead of his appeal in Court.”

The statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, October 28, reads partly:

"...we have noticed that the Nasarawa State APC, and some political appointees of AA Sule have scaled up media appearances on national television through the purchase of airtime, press conferences, posts on social media and press releases in an attempt to analyse and extrapolate the outcome of the judgment in order to arrive at a goal conceived in their minds and wishes."

APC, PDP meets SSS

The statement revealed that a meeting was held between the party chairmen of the PDP and APC with the State Director of the State Security Services (SSS), where an accord was reached to refrain from derogatory comments and ill-activities from their supporters.

However, the PDP has accused its counterpart of breaching the agreement with the SSS.

"While the PDP chose to respect admonition by the SSS, the now emerging opposition party APC, Engr. Sule and his minions have chosen to exhibit their frustrations by hurling insults instead of advancing logical and sound ideas in public discourse.

"They have failed so far to desist from discussing matters pending before the courts and have instead chosen media platforms as their tribunal, tantamount to exhibiting subjudicial tendencies. Their new tactics come with an insult as full package, which has been added to it.

"Need we remind them that this practice not only negates the integrity of legal proceedings but they also undermine the principles of justice and peace in an attempt to intimidate and cow the courts?, the statement added"

The PDP said it has urged all its supporters and party faithful not to join the APC in exhibiting political rascality and thuggery.

It also noted that if the APC fails to desist from its mind games and antics, it would be "left with no other option than to do the needful."

