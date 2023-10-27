The late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu, has been celebrated 20 years after his passing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu eulogized him, describing him as his rock and fortress in the dark days of oppression

Tinubu said the late was passionate about good governance and gave him the needed support and advice when he was Lagos state governor

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu eulogised the legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu, LLB, LLM, BL (CP Rtd)

The late patriarch, who was a distinguished public servant, lawyer, administrator, and philanthropist passed on 20 years ago.

Tinubu describes late patriarch, K.O Tinubu as his rock Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/@NGRPresident

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement issued on the State House website, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday, October 26, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu extolled the sterling qualities of the late patriarch, describing him as his fortress in the dark days of oppression.

“Baba was the finest of men. He was an honourable man; he was noble. He believed in defending the weak against the strong and standing for what is just even at the cost of personal liberty. He was my fortress in the dark days of oppression. He was my rock.

“Baba was selfless. He never stopped giving himself; his fortune, and everything for the betterment of others,”

The President added"

“Baba was passionate about good governance. When I was the governor of Lagos, he was always on hand to offer brilliant advice and guidance.

“He left a legacy that is larger than life. We will continue to celebrate Baba as well as the values and principles he exemplified,”

Emotional photo of Tinubu crying after mother's death 10 years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an emotional photo of Tinubu crying after the death of his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, passed on ten years ago has emerged.

The President, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle @officialABAT, on Thursday, June 15, paid glowing tributes as he relived the memories of his late mother’s impact.

Tinubu said he will always cherish the value of hard work forthrightness and perseverance she instilled in him during her lifetime.

Supreme Court affirms Tinubu winner of 2023 presidential polls

The Supreme Court rejected Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi's appeal challenging Tinubu's election.

In a decision monitored by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 26, the court determined that Atiku's appeal as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and Obi of the Labour Party (LP) did not have a solid legal basis.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by all the seven presiding justices of the apex court.

Source: Legit.ng