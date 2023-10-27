Chimamanda Adichie, the award-winning Nigerian writer, has introduced Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Adichie recognised Obi while speaking as the inaugural lecturer of the African world lecture series at Princeton University in the United States

Princeton, US - Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie has introduced the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, as “the man who won the presidential election”.

The literati made the comment while speaking as an inaugural lecturer of the African world lecture series at Princeton University in the United States, The Cable reported.

While having a side chat, Adichie introduced the former governor of Anambra State as the one, citing popular opinion, who won the presidential election.

She said:

“I want to recognise the presence of a man I deeply respect, and a man who I think is a beacon of hope not just for Nigeria but for Africa. And he’s the man who many of us know won the election in Nigeria.”

Adichie said Obi is one of the politicians in Nigeria with genuine humanity.

The writer added she drew most of her muse from the rage that stirred up in the country, particularly the election.

Chimamanda Adichie writes US Joe Biden

Recall that Adichie had written to the United States President Joe Biden to express her dissatisfaction about the February 25 presidential election which she claimed was deliberately manipulated.

In her letter to the United States President, Adichie claimed that there was manipulations and discrepancies during the election in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dismissed.

During the lecturer, the writer insisted that there was evidence that her kinsman, Obi, was the winner of the election and that the outcome of the poll has made many Nigerian youths to be more delusional.

Fascism, 25% in Abuja, 4 other issues Adichie addressed during AriseTV interview

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chimamanda Adichie, the Nigerian popular novelist, has commented on 6 trending issues in her recent interview.

The academic, among many issues, tackled Professor Wole Soyinka's fascist comment on Datti Baba-Ahmed, who was already telling the supreme court how its ruling should go.

Adichie also commented that President Muhammadu Buhari and INEC chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, lost the opportunity to become the hero of the 2023 election.

