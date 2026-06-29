A Nigerian lady who was so desperate to raise her late father from the dead has shared a video recounting her experience

In the now-viral video posted via the TikTok app, she recounted her similar conversation with a mortuary attendant who made her believe it was possible

According to her, she spent a lot of money and consulted many native doctors in an attempt to bring her late father back to life

A Nigerian lady gained attention online after she posted a video recounting how she became consumed by grief following her father’s death.

According to the lady, she had taken some extreme steps in an effort to bring him back to life.

Lady recounts how a mortuary attendant convinced her he could raise her father. Photo credit: @somtochi_63/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady recounts efforts to resurrect late dad

Identified as @Somchi on TikTok, she explained that her desperation led her to a mortuary worker who convinced her that reviving the dead was possible.

According to her, the worker claimed he had witnessed several people return from the mortuary and urged her to follow his guidance.

She said she had been entrusted with a large sum of money belonging to her late father before he died.

Her father had previously left formal employment and moved into trade, dealing mainly in timber.

He often kept large amounts of cash at home rather than depositing it, and he asked her to keep it safe.

She stated that the funds she held were later used in her attempts to reverse his death.

Her efforts began with visits to numerous native doctors and spiritual homes for help.

She recalled being told about a man based in Yola who could facilitate communication with the deceased.

The arrangement, as she described it, involved sending money from Enugu State instead of making the journey herself because the route was considered unsafe.

She sent funds on two occasions and handed over cash directly at other times, believing it would enable contact with her father from beyond.

She also recounted being advised to gather her father’s personal items, including his clothing, footwear and undergarments, in preparation for his supposed return.

During the burial period she resisted efforts to seal the grave with cement because she remained convinced he would wake up.

She said she pleaded with her mother not to close it immediately and continued to hold on to that belief long after the burial.

She described the period as one of obsession that affected her university years, which she believed could have been smoother had the money not been spent in that way.

The lady admitted that she could not explain her state of mind at the time and expressed regret when she looked back on those actions.

She regretted making payments to different individuals who promised to help her achieve the impossible, all driven by her unwillingness to accept her father’s death.

Lady shares how she tried desperately to save her late dad. Photo credit: @somtochi_63/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking further, she lamented how grief led her to trust misleading claims and pursue rituals and consultations that drained her resources.

She reflected on the emotional toll of that time and the decisions she made while struggling to come to terms with her loss.

Reactions as lady shares experience with mortuary attendant

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Namezy said:

"Why am I seeing dis video when crying over my dad’s sickness nothing will happen to my dad God please."

@ECHIDIME OF ZION said:

"He will reincarnate and be with you for the longest. Sorry for your lose. That was how much I loved my late mom."

@Kayy reacted:

"There's something y'all don't understand if em time been don reach nothing unless he can only reincarnate."

See the post below:

Grieving lady organises dad's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking video showing the moment she buried her father at his hometown.

According to the grieving daughter, her father's siblings had allegedly refused to conduct her father's burial so she had to shoulder the burden alone.

Source: Legit.ng