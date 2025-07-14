A man has shared a video on TikTok explaining why the late pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane shouldn't be blamed

In the trending video, he pointed out the reasons behind his stance and advised the investigators to carry out more extensive probes

Social media users had different things to say since the investigation results about the Air India crash were made public

A man has raised concerns over the investigation into the Air India plane crash, questioning the tendency to solely blame the pilots.

He argued that a more thorough examination was necessary to determine the root cause of the incident.

Man insists late Air India pilots should not be blamed for plane crash. Photo credit: @shababfarhat/TikTok.

Man kicks against blaming pilots over crash

In the video shared by @shababfarhat on TikTok, he emphasised the need for a more extensive probe, mentioning past incidents where pilots were unfairly held accountable.

According to him, there was also the possibility of mechanical failure or other contributing factors that may have led to the crash.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and accuracy in the investigation, given the great loss of life.

In his words:

"The investigator of the whole Indian aeroplane crash they're trying to put the whole blame on the pilots. I believe is not correct because they need to do more further investigation to find out if there was any fault with the switches or with the overall any other part or sensor of the aeroplane because every incident that happened in the past they try to put the blame on pilots not on the plane itself because a machine it can go wrong. Yeah so they need to investigate this thoroughly to make sure the true and the correct investigation results are in front of the people because so many people lost their loved one in this whole incident."

Man shares why late Air India pilots should not be blamed for the plane crash. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Reactions trail plane crash investigation results

TikTok users have been reacting to the investigation results of the Air India plane crash.

@Carlos Cost said:

"Listen to the facts mate there was a 1 second time frame between turning off 1 and turning off 2 which is said that’s how pilots normally would control them it’s clear there was no faults it’s full human fault."

@Sophie faizan said:

"In the report the first officer was flying the plane the captain was monitoring. But there is no mention of anyone being in the jump seat. Majority of other pilots have stated there is no way there was an error made considering the switches were turnt off 1 second apart. But the report is very inconclusive."

@Disha Kaushik said:

"I don’t believe this they are blaming the pilot. However that airline is dodgy wouldn’t get on any of their planes."

@tiger time commented:

"If the pilot saw that the switch was turned off instead of asking the other pilot why did he not turn it back on as evey second counts."

@princesses said:

"Have you seen the report. Unless you have it no point assuming that the caption were at fault. They are not here to fight there corner. Air India will blame anyone just to cover there own tracks."

@Marie commented:

"If he didn’t switch them off is there a way it can be switched off by computer/laptop from outside that aircraft ??? Pilots always get the blame but what if none of them did it."

@Harrison of The North Author commented:

"The report didn’t say that the pilot or one of the pilots switched off the fuel. It said that the fuel had been switched off. Until the full report comes out, it won’t even be known if there was a faulty mechanism where it switched back into place. With such things, I’d recommend being more conservative rather than jumping to conclusions."

@Social Distancing added:

"When the computer turns the fuel off, the solenoid of the switches will be latched to off position. This is a standard feature so that the pilot, if required, can turn them back on. They are trying to blame human error so that dreamliners, operating around the world, don't have to be grounded. Thus avoiding operations chaos and financial losses."

Last victim of Air India plane crash identified

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ahmedabad Air India Flight 171 crash identification process concluded with the last victim identified through DNA matching.

A total of about 253 bodies were identified via DNA testing and six through facial recognition out of 260 fatalities.

