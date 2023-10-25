A member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, has revealed why the Supreme Court should sack President Bola Tinubu.

A member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, has urged the Supreme Court to sack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the apex court should declare the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s president.

Abubakar, who is the Director General, Media of Atiku The Light Organisation, said the Supreme Court sacking Tinubu will save Nigeria.

He stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @jrnaib2, on Wednesday, October 25.

He wrote:

"To save Nigeria, the Supreme Court shud declare Atiku Abubakar President! #TinubuMustGo"

Supreme Court announces judgment day for Atiku, Obi’s appeals against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court fixed a date for the judgment on the appeals by Atiku and Peter Obi against Tinubu.

The apex court’s Director of Information, Dr. Festus Akande, in a telephone call on Wednesday, October 25 disclosed that the judgment on the appeals had been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday), October 26.

Tinubu’s certificate: Supreme Court addresses alleged forgery case

The Supreme Court commented on the alleged certificate forgery of Chicago State University (CSU) levelled against Tinubu.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court panel, Justice John Okoro, said the Atiku must prove the alleged certificate forgery beyond reasonable doubt.

Atiku’s camp reacts after INEC declared CSU evidence inadmissible

Demola Olarewaju has criticised the alleged attempt by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “cover the mess of an election it carried out”.

Olarewaju, the Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2023 election, said the electoral body has been indicted “as an agent of state rigging”.

Supreme Court reserves judgement in Atiku's appeal

Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court reserved judgement on the appeal by Atiku and the PDP.

The appeal is against the September 6 judgment of the Tribunal which affirmed the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 election.

