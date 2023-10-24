The media team working for President Bola Tinubu has been challenged to "boldly come out and introduce their principal properly to Nigerians"

The challenger is Demola Olarewaju, a Lagos PDP chieftain and media aide of ex-vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Olarewaju asserted that none of the claims by Tinubu's media aides on how the president bagged the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate was presented to the Supreme Court as the apex bar hears the opposition's case

Chicago, USA - Demola Olarewaju has challenged the media team of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “come out and introduce their principal properly to Nigerians”.

Olarewaju, in a recent social media post, challenged President Tinubu’s team to validate the Nigerian leader’s “real name(s), his date of birth, gender, schools attended, and so on”.

CSU certificate: Tinubu's media have been lying

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain alleged that Tinubu’s media teams’ “lies on how the president got the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate” was not presented to the Supreme Court.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Tinubu’s Media Team should boldly come out and introduce their principal properly to Nigerians - his real name(s), his date of birth, gender, schools attended, and so on.

“Funny how none of their media lies on how he got the CSU certificate was presented to the Supreme Court.”

"INEC shouldn't have opposed CSU 'evidence'": Olarewaju

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olarewaju criticised the alleged attempt by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “cover the mess of an election it carried out”.

Olarewaju, the Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 2023 election, said the electoral body has been indicted “as an agent of state rigging”.

Why Atiku’s CSU evidence is inadmissible, Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu, through his lawyers, spoke on why the Supreme Court should not admit additional evidence of his certificate that was released to Atiku by the CSU.

Tinubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed that Atiku did not meet the requisite condition that would have enabled the apex court to admit the documents in evidence.

