Nigerian separatist leader, Sunday Igboho has spoken from his present location in Germany

Igboho is thoroughly displeased with Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a popular Kaduna-based Islamic scholar

Igboho accused Sheikh Gumi of trying to cause a rift among adherents of the two major religions in Nigeria - Islam and Christianity

Ibadan, Oyo state - Yoruba Nation's lead agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, has accused controversial Islamic preacher, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi of inciting statements via his preachings.

Adeyemo, in a statement he signed, obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 24, warned Gumi to desist from “fanning the ember of disunity” in Nigeria.

Igboho condemns Gumi

The separatist's castigation comes after Gumi accused President Bola Tinubu of religious bias in his appointments.

According to Igboho, Gumi's remarks are capable of causing disaffection among citizens.

Gumi had last week accused the government of President Tinubu of pursuing a Christian agenda against Muslims, and that Christians cannot be trusted with power because, according to Gumi, 'if you empower them, they would turn around and kill you'.

However, Igboho is not comfortable with Gumi's statements.

The statement by Igboho reads in parts:

“We know Gumi’s pedigree and his antics.

“While we will continue to advocate for an egalitarian society, we cannot fold our arms and allow Gumi to heat up the polity through his careless, destructive and inciting statements via his preachings.

“For peace to reign supreme, it is incumbent on all and sundry to desist from any act that triggers mutual suspicion, distrust and needless crisis among Nigerians.”

Furthermore, Igboho alleged that Gumi is only expressing frustration because he wants to negotiate with bandits.

Source: Legit.ng