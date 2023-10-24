Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, filed a court petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 poll

Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has released a prophecy

The cleric predicted that the education litigation involving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu would "pave the way" for Obi to become Nigeria's new leader

FCT, Abuja - Amid Nigeria's disputed presidential election, Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has said he sees hindrances removed and mountains scattered.

Pastor Okwuwe who described Peter Obi as “the chosen vessel of God”, said "very soon, we will get into the new Nigeria".

"Obi's going to come in": Okwuwe

The cleric released this prophecy on Monday, October 23, via his official YouTube page. He captioned the video, “A Small Child Will Overcome The Left Giant Elephant.”

His words:

“The new dawn is close, closer than what you think.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.

“I already told you about the fight of two giant elephants and I said that these two giant elephants are two political giants that they are going to fight, I did say it; I said it on June 15, 2022, and June 18, 2022."

He continued:

“Last week, I said this fight will pave a way for Peter Obi to win, it will pave a way for Peter Obi to come in. Peter Obi is going to come in by the hand of The Lord. Peter Obi is going to come in and sit on the seat of the presidency by the power of God."

According to Pastor Okwuwe, "the elephant by the left is BAT (Tinubu) while the one by the right is Atiku Abubakar".

