The appointment of a young Nigerian lady in Canada, hot got the attention of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi

The former governor of Anambra state celebrated Uzoma Chioma Asagwara's appointment and noted it represents the resourceful spirit of Nigerians living abroad

The presidential hopeful attributed Asagwara’s success to hard work, commitment, and dedication to duty

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has felicitated with a Nigerian, Uzoma Asagwara, on her swearing-in as a Health minister in the province of Manitoba, Canada.

Obi reacts as Canada appoints a Nigerian lady as Health Minister in Manitoba. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

By her appointment, Asagwara also doubles as the Deputy Premier of the province.

She took her oath of office, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

Asagwara’s rise to the position is a remarkable feat, as she not only becomes a prominent figure in Canadian politics but also breaks new ground as the first black individual to achieve this position in Manitoba.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Obi, in a series of tweets shared on Sunday, October 22, via his X page (formerly Twitter), attributed Asagwara’s success to hard work, commitment, and dedication to duty.

While commending the resourcefulness of Nigerians at home and abroad.

"The Swearing-in of a young Nigerian, Uzoma Chioma Asagwara, as the new Health Minister and Deputy Premier of the Province of Manitoba in Canada, was heartwarming. The uplifting report again, buttresses the resourceful spirit of Nigerians.

Just like Asagwara, many resourceful Nigerian youths will attain greater heights in their chosen fields of endeavour, in the New Nigeria.

"I believe It is POssible. -PO"

Prophecy: “2 giant elephants will pave way for Peter Obi”, cleric

In another development, the spiritual leader of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission, Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe, has said he sees 'a new Nigeria' “governed by the will of God”.

Pastor Okwukwe said this while giving a prophecy on Rap TV recently. The 29-minute video was titled: 'Prophecy: The two giant elephants that will pave way for Peter Obi'.

The cleric asserted that “God can never fail”.

“Obi won 2023 election” – Babachir Lawal

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, said that Obi won the February 25, 2023, presidential election and not President Bola Tinubu as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawal said available data aggregated from several independent sources indicated that Obi got the majority votes while PDP's Atiku Abubakar came second in the election.

Source: Legit.ng