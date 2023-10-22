An attempted assassination on Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, was reportedly thwarted by security operatives near Abuja on Sunday, October 22

The governor, en route to an official engagement from Lokoja, was reportedly ambushed by attackers dressed in military uniforms who opened fire on his convoy

The Kogi state government hints that the attack may be linked to the upcoming governorship election, scheduled for November 11

The state's commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this in a statement, adding that the incident occurred at about 4pm on Sunday, October 22.

According to Fanwo, the governor was on his way to an official engagement from Lokoja.

“The attackers who were dressed in military uniforms waylaid the Governor’s convoy and started shooting sporadically at his vehicle and other vehicles in the convoy," the statement partly read.

"It took the swift intervention of the security personnel attached to the Governor to foil the satanic plans of the unknown soldiers."

Attacks linked to 2023 Kog guber election

According to The Nation, Fanwo hinted that some unidentified elements who are bent on painting Kogi unsafe ahead of the governorship election slated for November 11, 2023, may be behind the attack.

He, however, said the Kogi state government will ensure citizens are not subjected to security threats by desperate politicians sponsoring violence and terrorism.

The commissioner urged Kogi residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements in the domain to relevant security agencies, Daily Independent also reported.

Fanwo added that the strange attacks have been adequately documented at security offices in the state and at the national level for prompt and thorough investigations to avert future occurrences.

Political thugs beat SDP chairman to coma in Kogi

In a related development, some suspected political thugs have attacked Pastor Sunday Atabo, the zonal chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state.

Pastor Atabo was attacked at his country home in Aja-Odi Agojoeju, Ofu local government area, on Saturday night, October 21.

A witness said the hoodlums were wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47s, cutlasses and rods.

