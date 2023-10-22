Former APC deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, has called on President Bola Tinubu to arrest the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi

FCT, Abuja - Yekini Nabena, the former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on President Bola Tinubu to arrest Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic scholar based in Kaduna.

The APC chieftain called on the president and security agencies in the country to arrest the Islamic cleric over his recent comment against Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 22, Nabena condemned the outburst of the Islamic leader, saying he and some 'ethnic and religious bigots' in the northern part of Nigeria have some sense of entitlement.

He then warned that if anything happened to Wike during his reign as minister of the FCT, Sheikh Gumi and his likes would be held responsible by the people of the Niger Delta region.

On Thursday, October 20, Sheikh Gumi referred to the minister as "satanic" for honouring the Israel Ambassador to Nigeria and allowing him to hold a press conference in his office. In 14 minutes posted on his Facebook page, Gumi asserted that President Tinubu would be stopped from serving the country for eight years.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain said:

"Some Northerners' sense of entitlement is not only dividing the Nation but making them see Southerners as inferior to them in a country where everyone supposed to have equal rights."

Wike: ’Tinubu should be careful of people like Gumi", Primate Ayodele warns

Legit.ng earlier reported that the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called for the arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

Primate Ayodele made the call in his reaction to Gumi's comment on Christians and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Gumi on Thursday said that Christians cannot be trusted with Nigeria's security architecture and called on President Tinubu to remove Wike and replace him with a Muslim.

