President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has threatened to sue the United Nations (UN) over the allegations bordering on financial mismanagement.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister for Women's Affairs, made the allegation at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, October 16.

The Tinubu's minister alleged that the United Nations has been receiving monies from donors on behalf of Nigerians and demanded that all the sister bodies of the UN should make available to the government all the accounts they have used to source for the monies.

She stressed that Nigerians deserved to see the accounts and know how the monies were being spent, or the UN should apologise to Nigerians if they can't make the accounts available.

Ohanenye said:

“We want to see the account of what they did. If you don’t give us this account, at least let Nigerians see what’s going on, then you [UN] apologise to them.

She then threatened:

“If we don’t get that report between now and November 15, we’re heading to court.”

She vowed that Nigerians would hear the lawsuit number and the UN would have to defend the money they have using Nigerians to collect from donors.

The UN and its sister bodies have been running different humanitarian works in Nigeria, particularly in the area of health, women and children development as well as poverty eradication programmes.

See video of the press conference here:

