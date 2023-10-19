President Bola Tinubu might be in for yet another controversy as there are already moves to unearth FBI investigations against him in the US

FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, the special assistant on public communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has criticized President Bola Tinubu for attempting to prevent the disclosure of information related to his criminal investigation by American authorities.

It will be recalled that lawyers representing Tinubu in the United States filed motions to participate in an ongoing freedom of information lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

President Tinubu is said to have reportedly filed a fresh application to stop the FBI, and CIA from releasing US records. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This legal action aims to access records that could shed light on Bola Tinubu's true identity and activities over several decades.

One of Tinubu's lawyers, Christopher Carmichael, submitted the motion on October 18, 2023, asserting his qualifications to participate in the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case underway in Washington D.C.

Shaibu reacted to this development in a statement released to Legit.ng, on Thursday, October 19, where he expressed his disapproval of Tinubu's repeated efforts to conceal details of his questionable past.

He emphasized that such behaviour was unbecoming for a leader responsible for over 200 million people.

He said:

“I think it is time for all Nigerians to express serious concern about this man named Bola A. Tinubu, if at all that is his real name. Some members of the Tinubu family led by Rafiu Tinubu, a former Lagos State Head of Service, claimed they don’t know him.

"Some schools he attended denied him; he has now kept mute over the primary and secondary schools he attended, and he has refused to reveal the identity of his father and even his past.

“He refused to come clean on the details of his settlement with American authorities amid his drug trafficking probe. Now, an attempt is being made to reveal the true details of the criminal investigation, but he has gone ahead to try and block it.

Tinubu's questionable identity

Shaibu urged U.S. authorities to consider themselves the last hope for Nigerians, as most Nigerian courts had hindered attempts to reveal information about Bola Tinubu.

He noted that back in 2007, Rafiu Tinubu, a former Lagos State Head of Service, wrote a book titled "Onijumu Wura: The Tinubu Dynasty of Kakawa" in an attempt to expose Tinubu as an imposter.

He said

“Unfortunately, shortly after that book was launched, all the copies were miraculously mopped up.

"Till date, no one can find a copy of the book. The holy book says it is only the wicked that runs even when no one pursues them.

“It is time for the mask of this impostor to be unveiled once and for all. Nigerians deserve to know who Bola A. Tinubu truly is.”

Atiku's aide called on Tinubu to act as a statesman and acknowledge that his repeated efforts to obstruct the revelation of information about his past actions embarrass a nation of over 200 million people.

In the meantime, Tinubu has initiated measures to prevent U.S. agencies from disclosing vital information about his residence in the United States.

Legal documents indicate that Tinubu's legal team in the U.S. has submitted requests to participate in an ongoing freedom of information lawsuit against U.S. entities that possess records that could shed light on his true identity and his activities spanning several decades.

These actions occurred just before the October deadline for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to release his records.

